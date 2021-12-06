Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.81% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ono Pharmaceuticals produces, purchases and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents focusing primarily on prescription pharmaceuticals. “

OPHLF opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.25. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $30.75.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

