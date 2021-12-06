OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OMF. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OneMain has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.15.

NYSE OMF opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.18. OneMain has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 100.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,330,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,897 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 23.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,067,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,460 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 362,138.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 778,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,090,000 after purchasing an additional 778,597 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in OneMain by 40.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,658,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,118,000 after purchasing an additional 769,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in OneMain during the third quarter worth $41,819,000.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

