Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $270.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $293.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $284.96.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA stock opened at $214.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.97. Okta has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $210,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total transaction of $3,412,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,576 shares of company stock worth $20,749,569 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 334.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298,332 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 37.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,901 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2,405.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,962 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 122.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,745,000 after purchasing an additional 990,869 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.