Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.58.

OCUP opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53. Ocuphire Pharma has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $13.81.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.11. Equities research analysts forecast that Ocuphire Pharma will post -4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay Pepose bought 12,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $59,997.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

