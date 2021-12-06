Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.11

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 7000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.34 million and a PE ratio of -4.58.

Get Oceanic Iron Ore alerts:

Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.