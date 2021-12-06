ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Short Interest Up 21.1% in November

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the October 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 805,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of OBSV stock opened at $2.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $157.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.66. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $5.55.

Get ObsEva alerts:

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. On average, equities research analysts predict that ObsEva will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OBSV shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ObsEva from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva during the second quarter worth $32,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in ObsEva during the second quarter worth $37,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new stake in ObsEva during the second quarter worth $39,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva during the first quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.