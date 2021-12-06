NXM Price Reaches $143.92 on Exchanges (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 6th. NXM has a total market capitalization of $951.58 million and approximately $50,724.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM coin can currently be bought for approximately $143.92 or 0.00284791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NXM has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00039084 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001998 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a coin. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,894,898 coins and its circulating supply is 6,611,998 coins. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

