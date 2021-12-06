nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 298.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $35.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $38.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $5,000,028.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $2,190,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

