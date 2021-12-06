Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Trading 8.2% Higher

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL)’s share price shot up 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.88 and last traded at $21.60. 1,834 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 50,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.97.

Several research firms have weighed in on NUVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.05.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts forecast that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $896,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,728,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

