Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.17.
NRIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.
In related news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 3,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $112,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,797 shares in the company, valued at $552,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $280,748 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ NRIX traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $27.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,355. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $52.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 2.25.
Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 342.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.
About Nurix Therapeutics
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
