Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.17.

NRIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 3,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $112,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,797 shares in the company, valued at $552,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $280,748 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 158.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $15,155,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 27.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 64,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NRIX traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $27.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,355. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $52.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 2.25.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 342.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

