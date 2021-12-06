NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NLOK stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.34. The company had a trading volume of 213,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,196,409. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.73. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.16.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

