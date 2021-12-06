Northern Trust Corp Takes $153,000 Position in Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $207,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $247,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 93.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares during the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Achieve Life Sciences stock opened at $6.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $65.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.26. Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.38. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACHV shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Achieve Life Sciences Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

