Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Position in Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,302 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vyant Bio were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYNT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vyant Bio by 881.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 753,728 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vyant Bio by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 118,375 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 7.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYNT opened at $1.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83. Vyant Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Vyant Bio had a negative return on equity of 34.55% and a negative net margin of 254.97%. The business had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vyant Bio, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Vyant Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Vyant Bio Company Profile

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

