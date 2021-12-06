Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,085 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Orchard Therapeutics were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,443,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,242 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,837,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,239,000 after purchasing an additional 205,326 shares during the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 4,081,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 720,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 53,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 148,342 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

ORTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $1.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $151.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.06. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $9.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.