Northern Trust Corp Buys 5,752 Shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ekso Bionics were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 100,058 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 29.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 94,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 65.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 42,916 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 1,492.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics stock opened at $3.13 on Monday. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a current ratio of 10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 41.27% and a negative net margin of 115.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Ekso Bionics Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

