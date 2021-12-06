Northern Trust Corp Acquires Shares of 13,380 Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Wireless in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Wireless in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Wireless in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,872,000. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:FKWL opened at $3.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58. Franklin Wireless Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $28.14.

Franklin Wireless Corp. engages in the provision of wireless solutions and sale of wireless access products. It offers hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT), such as mobile hotspots, routers, and modems. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

