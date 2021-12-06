North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 5,759 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,759 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 790 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of WBA opened at $46.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.03 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 65.19%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

