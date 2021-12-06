North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 128 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,989 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.17.

Home Depot stock opened at $407.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $425.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.88. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $416.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

