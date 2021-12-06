North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 14,850 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 7,425.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5,513.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $54.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.10. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67.

