North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 1.22% of AstroNova worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALOT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 41.5% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 178,960 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 58.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 87,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the second quarter worth approximately $435,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 110,050.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. 48.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised AstroNova from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

ALOT stock opened at $15.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $115.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77. AstroNova, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $18.52.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. AstroNova had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that AstroNova, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

