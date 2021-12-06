North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 700 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 29,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 186,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,064 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 87,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $40.02 on Monday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $51.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $127.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, Director James L. Janik sold 8,301 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $374,209.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

