North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 22.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $5,285,875.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 416,668 shares of company stock valued at $26,115,084. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg stock opened at $63.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.39%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

