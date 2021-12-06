North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 1,372 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 9,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 20,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA opened at $77.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.55 and a 200-day moving average of $79.99. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $70.67 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

