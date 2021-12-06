North Star Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 425.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,668 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBA. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of WBA opened at $46.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average of $49.18. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.03 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

