North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,526 County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK)

North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 31.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 255,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after buying an additional 61,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of County Bancorp by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,587 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,718,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of County Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. 24.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.97.

ICBK opened at $35.25 on Monday. County Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.66 and a 12-month high of $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $214.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.11.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.17. County Bancorp had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that County Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

