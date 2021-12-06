North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,639,000 after purchasing an additional 274,919 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Novartis by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Novartis by 3,751.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 104,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 101,518 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in Novartis by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 101,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVS opened at $80.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.78. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.34 and a 1 year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

