North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,798 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,798 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $330,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,238 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $598,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 22.5% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 136.4% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 33,006 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 19,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $71.11 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $77.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 54.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.