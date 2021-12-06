Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by United Bank

United Bank cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises about 0.3% of United Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. United Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 392.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSC. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.22.

NYSE NSC traded up $6.38 on Monday, reaching $287.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,613. The firm has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $226.09 and a 52 week high of $296.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $1,968,530 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.