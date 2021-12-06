Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.10. Noodles & Company posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $125.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on NDLS shares. TheStreet lowered Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of NDLS opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $467.40 million, a PE ratio of 113.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 50,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $652,771.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 69,626 shares of company stock valued at $903,684 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 135.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 383.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

