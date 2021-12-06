Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Receives $7.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Nokia alerts:

NYSE NOK opened at $5.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67. Nokia has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Nokia by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 135,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nokia by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.