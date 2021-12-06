Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 975 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 204.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 163,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,035,000 after buying an additional 109,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,036,676,000 after buying an additional 68,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,223,000 after buying an additional 65,331 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 523,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,592,000 after buying an additional 57,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 137,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,757,000 after purchasing an additional 56,990 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $741.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $537.12 and a 1-year high of $832.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $749.20 and its 200-day moving average is $718.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.36 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

