Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 213 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.7% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 247,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after acquiring an additional 11,138 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 68,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMRN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $82.95 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.59 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1,036.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.51 and a 200-day moving average of $79.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $130,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

