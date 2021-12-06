Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,210 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 715.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE:CBU opened at $71.64 on Monday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.17 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.64. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

