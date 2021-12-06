Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,460 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RWT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 461.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Redwood Trust stock opened at $12.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.