Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 683,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,600,000 after buying an additional 37,609 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 345,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,827,000 after buying an additional 15,701 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE MDU opened at $28.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $35.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

