Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 46,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 474,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,932,000 after acquiring an additional 79,157 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $877,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,933 shares of company stock worth $2,797,133 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.27.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $97.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.72. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $104.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.13.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

