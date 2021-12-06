Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 437,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NYMT. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $102,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 27.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 106,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,646,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,832,000 after buying an additional 24,116 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 262,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 548,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 38,720 shares during the period. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $3.73 on Monday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 18.94.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 118.27% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

