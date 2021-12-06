Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the second quarter worth $281,635,000. Natixis increased its position in shares of NIO by 114.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 7,778,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of NIO by 85.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,838,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,992 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of NIO by 56.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,850,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the second quarter valued at $82,827,000. 29.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.06.

NIO stock opened at $32.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.89. The stock has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 2.46.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

