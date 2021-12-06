NFTLootBox Tops One Day Trading Volume of $54,987.00 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. During the last week, NFTLootBox has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One NFTLootBox coin can now be bought for approximately $58.50 or 0.00118480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTLootBox has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $54,987.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFTLootBox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00055326 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,189.81 or 0.08484965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00059483 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,433.45 or 1.00109810 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00076985 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002610 BTC.

About NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox launched on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTLootBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTLootBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.