NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Now Covered by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of NFI Group stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $15.80. 3,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,253. NFI Group has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12.

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

