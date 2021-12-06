NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Camden National Bank raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,798,078 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $88.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $172.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $89.68.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.