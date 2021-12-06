NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in November

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.0 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS NXGPF opened at $106.38 on Monday. NEXT has a 12 month low of $89.70 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.08.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

