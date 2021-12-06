NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 639 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BST. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of NYSE:BST opened at $49.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.75. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $62.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

