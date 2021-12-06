NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 2,637 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 21.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 18,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVN opened at $13.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

