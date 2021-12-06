NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 1,573 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 28.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,118 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 151.4% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RF opened at $21.90 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.39.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.