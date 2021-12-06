NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $188,000 Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,122,000 after buying an additional 16,641,288 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,645,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 23.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,405,981 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $171,427,000 after buying an additional 2,190,243 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,041,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,218,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $333,941,000 after buying an additional 1,555,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

NYSE AR opened at $16.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 4.39. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $534.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $3,258,569.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $3,304,838.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,739 shares of company stock worth $6,602,528. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

