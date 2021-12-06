NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $178,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 144,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 583,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $830,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 48,430 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,310,000.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $39.92 on Monday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $43.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average of $40.79.

