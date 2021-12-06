NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,877 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Lennar were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 379.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LEN opened at $112.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.13. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $71.23 and a 52 week high of $114.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.89.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

