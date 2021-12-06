NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in V.F. were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.42.

V.F. stock opened at $74.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.36. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $65.34 and a twelve month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 63.02%.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

