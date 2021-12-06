NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $64.00 to $79.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

NYSE NXRT traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.81. The stock had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,608. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $80.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -99.76 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

